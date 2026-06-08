Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer joins cast Kentucky based film 'Ethan Almighty'

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, best known for his role as Dr. Fraiser Crane in "Cheers" and "Fraiser," has joined the cast of "Ethan Almighty," Deadline reports.

The film is set to detail the remarkable journey of Ethan, a dog who was abandoned by his previous owner in 2021. Ethan was found severely neglected and was placed in the care of the Kentucky Humane Society, where his story of recovery captured hearts across the nation.

Ethan's owner, Jeff Callaway, and other animal advocates worked to change Kentucky's laws surrounding animal abuse. In 2024, their efforts came to fruition with the passage of House Bill 258, which classified animal abuse as a Class D felony.

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“It’ll be a story that, if you’re from Kentucky, you’ll be very proud of,” Callaway said in February. “You can take your kids to it. It’s gonna be a very cool thing.”

The film is being shot in Bardstown, with other cast members including Trevor Donovan, Sean Patrick Flanery and Selma Blair. According to Deadline, Grammer is set to play Kentucky's governor.