Who is Jacob Lee Bard, man charged with murder in Kentucky State University campus shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 48-year-old Evansville, Indiana man faces murder and first-degree assault charges after a shooting on Kentucky State University's campus that left one student dead and another in intensive care.

Jacob Lee Bard was involved in a physical altercation on KSU's campus when he produced a handgun and shot two students, according to his arrest citation.

The Franklin County Coroner says 19-year-old Dejon Fox Jr. died from his injuries. The other student remains in intensive care, and that person's name has not been released.

At a news conference, Frankfort Police tried to ease concerns about future campus safety.

"Our investigation has determined that Mr. Bard is parent of a KSU student and we want to reassure the community this was an isolated incident involving these specific individuals and there are no active safety concerns on KSU at this time," Assistant Chief Scott Tracy said.

Police said campus security quickly apprehended Bard after the shooting because they happened to be on scene.

When asked if Bard had reported any prior safety concerns to campus officials or had meetings about his son's safety, police declined to comment.

Court records show Bard does not appear to have a history of serious criminal trouble. His court history in Indiana shows only minor traffic infractions between 2001 and 2012 for seat belt violations and expired tags.

Bard will be arraigned Thursday in Franklin District Court on charges of murder and assault.