Fallen Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley honored with memorial highway

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of a crowd of family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers, a permanent sign was unveiled to honor Deputy Caleb Conley on U.S. Highway 62, now designated as the Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley Memorial Highway. Conley died in the line of duty during a traffic stop in May of 2023.

Jolene Conley, Caleb's mother, expressed the significance of this dedication.

"This dedication of U.S. 62 is so appropriate for him," she said. "I can best describe it as his lifeline. It was a link between his home with family that he loved with all his being in Harrison County and his second home in Scott County."

Scott County was where Caleb was committed to serving and protecting his community. His former boss, now state representative, described him as a deputy with a servant's heart and quiet courage.

"Dedicating this road in Caleb's name is a small gesture compared to the sacrifice he made, but it's a meaningful one," Rep. Tony Hampton said. "Every time someone drives this stretch of highway, they'll see his name and with it the reminder that heroes live among us."

Scott County Sheriff Jeremy Nettles shared his sentiments.

"May every mile traveled down U.S. 62 in Scott County remind us of the standard Caleb set—one of service, compassion, and never-ending commitment to public safety," Nettles said. "On behalf of all of us that knew and loved him, thank you for ensuring Caleb's name and impact will continue to guide and protect Scott County as he always did."

In a tribute to the fallen deputy, the Kentucky General Assembly passed and Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law a bill designating the highway in Scott County as the memorial highway for Caleb Conley.

Unveiling of Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley Memorial Highway in Scott County. It’s in honor of Deputy Conley killed in the line of duty in May of 2023. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/5OQ8pOSTqd — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) April 21, 2025

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Caleb Kenneth Conley was the son of William and Jolene Conley. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve as a combat engineer with the 478th Engineer Battalion, receiving recognition for his brave and courageous service while on active duty in Iraq.

He realized his childhood dream of becoming a law enforcement officer by graduating from the Department of Criminal Justice Training and joining the Scott County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff and member of the Special Response Team.

Throughout his career, Deputy Sheriff Conley was honored for his achievements and dedication. In 2022, he received the Governor's Award for Outstanding Achievement in Occupant Protection Enforcement, as well as awards for Impaired Driving Enforcement in 2020 and 2022. He was also recognized as the Scott County Sheriff's Office Chief's Award recipient in 2021, Highway Safety All Star Drive Sober Division Winner, and Deputy of the Year for 2022

