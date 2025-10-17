Families of 2 women who police say were targeted by Brian Epperson speak out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The federal government has indicted Brian Epperson — a man police say is connected to three fatal overdoses since November — on charges related to two of those deaths.

Epperson, 44, is accused of distributing methamphetamine that led to the deaths of Reacheal Dawson of Clark County and Kristen Morris of Powell County. The charges were announced after a federal grand jury met in the United States District Court.

Loved ones of Dawson say the indictment brings mixed emotions.

“I’m still in disbelief," her sister, Kaye Dawson, said. "I just hate that things had to come to this. That things could have been different. The outcome could have been different.”

“I knew it was coming. I kind of wanted time to stand still for a minute, so I could catch my breath," said Kaylieb Thompson, Dawson's boyfriend. "It’s hard because it reopens the wound, but I’m thankful.”

Kaye says life without her sister has been a constant struggle.

“Just not having her to call when things are difficult has been a real struggle for me and my family," Kaye said.

Police say Reacheal Dawson was found dead on June 26 at a Red Roof Inn in Winchester. Her toxicology report revealed 14,000 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in her blood.

Police also say Kristen Morris, 32, was discovered dead from an apparent overdose at an Airbnb in Stanton. Her toxicology report showed 57,000 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, Epperson “knowingly and intentionally” distributed methamphetamine that resulted in the deaths of Dawson and Morris.

Kaye Dawson believes the punishment should be severe: “I feel like the death penalty is what he should get. Being that this is the third victim, and I honestly believe there are other victims we just don’t know about.”

Kaye also emphasized that her sister never used drugs.

One of Kristen Morris' best friends also released a statement:

"I am very glad to see that Brian Epperson is being charged in the case of Reacheal. This should help bring justice to Kristen as well. I understand that it takes time to gather evidence, and I understand that they may not feel there is enough evidence on some counts. What is so sad is that he has more rights than the victims do.



They lost their rights when he decided to end them. In my opinion, he is worse than other famous serial killers. Very few of them killed their own partners. They usually killed strangers. This man killed women that he knew and sometimes had relationships with.



He is the lowest and should be charged to the fullest extent of the law. His victims were left with a life sentence of death. He should be given the same." Krista Silva, one of Kristen Morris' best friends

Epperson could face up to life in prison if he is found guilty.