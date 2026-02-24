Family launches fundraiser after former Russ' Kitchen chef steals over $3,000

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Levi Bourget, the father of 12-year-old Russ Bourget who inspired Russ' Kitchen — is speaking out after the community restaurant's former chef pleaded guilty to criminal attempt theft by deception.

Investigators say Jacob Southworth spent more than $3,300 gambling at Red Mile Gaming using the Amen House's credit card instead of purchasing food for the non-profit.

We Follow Through Man pleads guilty to theft after allegedly gambling with nonprofit's credit card Leigh Searcy

Russ Bourget passed away in a UTV accident in July 2024. He was known for his generosity and his commitment to giving back.

"He was a typical kid, loved sports, he was silly, creative," Levi Bourget said.

One of Russ' passions was the Amen House, a Georgetown non-profit. His adopted father says giving back was always on his mind.

"He always had a goal list of each summer donating items to the Amen House or to other charities," Levi Bourget said.

We Follow Through Bourget family honoring their son's life goal Drew Amman

The Amen House opened Russ' Kitchen in November in his honor. Southworth led the effort to get the restaurant ready, but he is accused of using an Amen House credit card to gamble at the Red Mile.

Levi Bourget says he hopes Southworth will get the help he needs.

"He had some demons that unfortunately cost the Amen House and himself," Levi Bourget said.

Bourget says he wants Southworth to have a path forward.

"That maybe he would get a second chance — not necessarily with Russ' Kitchen or anything — but that someone out there would give him a second chance," Bourget said.

The Bourgets are now leading a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the Amen House and pay off the debt left by Southworth. Amen House Executive Director Michele Carlisle says she expects a strong response from the community.

"This place in its entirety, not just Russ' Kitchen but the full Amen House, runs on the generosity of the community," Carlisle said.

Levi Bourget says his son rarely judged others and always tried to do what he could to help people — a spirit he hopes the fundraiser will carry forward.

"Money didn't matter to him, it was just more of a way that he liked to see what he could do for people," Bourget said.

Order a t-shirt here.

