Family mourns woman killed in fiery I-64 crash as GoFundMe launched

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of 50-year-old Casey Whitlock of Paris, one of three people killed in Friday night's fiery, multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Woodford County.

"Casey was one of a kind. She loved everyone. She would take everyone in," said Stacey McCoy, Whitlock's daughter.

Less than a week ago, Whitlock was traveling to visit McCoy and her young family in Chandler, Indiana. Whitlock had brought along her mother, Angie, for the trip — a route that took them through I-64 in Woodford County, where the unthinkable happened.

The fiery crash involved four tractor-trailers and two cars, killing three people, including Whitlock, and hospitalizing three others, including Angie.

"I kinda knew something was wrong because it only takes three hours to get to Indiana," McCoy said. "My mom was sharing location and she was still stuck in the same spot."

McCoy said the past few days haven't felt real as she balances taking care of her young son, Xander, and husband Matt. They're staying with Whitlock's former niece, Kayla Pitts, and her family in Richmond while checking on Angie at UK Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. They're also preparing for Saturday's memorial for Whitlock.

"I think a lot of her mind is elsewhere. She's staying with us and we have three wild kids. Helping keep her sane," Pitts said.

"You have been such a great help. It's what we're here for," McCoy said.

This marks another loss of someone far too young in McCoy's life, having lost her brother when he was just 14 years old. But she takes comfort in knowing her mother and brother are back together again.

"She had like a slight smile — it was like she saw him right as she passed," McCoy said.

Even with so much loss, McCoy said what is hardest for her is knowing her son won't grow up with his grandmother.

"Casey loved that little boy so much. She would move the world to get to Xander," McCoy said. "I'm going to do my best to live my life without her."

A memorial for Whitlock is planned for Saturday. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with travel and memorial expenses.

If you'd like to contribute, click here: Fundraiser for Stacey McCoy by Kayla Pitts : Help Stacey McCoy During This Time of Grief