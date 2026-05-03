Community remembers, grieves loss of 2 Kentuckians killed in fatal bank robbery

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The central Kentucky community is grieving the loss of two victims killed in a fatal bank robbery on Thursday, April 30, identified as 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer.

Edwards and Switzer were reportedly fatally shot on Thursday by 18-year-old Brailen Weaver, a teen who has been accused of committing an armed robbery at the U.S. Bank in Berea.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Switzer's family following his death, which is intended to help his wife and children with finances "during this most difficult time." The Switzer Family GoFundMe can be found at this link. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the account has raised over $58,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Overflow Coffee Co. is also raising money to help Edwards' family pay for funeral expenses. Cash donations can be taken to the trailer in Berea, or electronic payments can be made through Venmo or CashApp.



Venmo - @ANipp88

CashApp - $AmberN1226

The family of Edwards has released a statement on behalf of her photography account, "wildflower & whimsy photography."

On Sunday, Edwards' husband, Sam Edwards, released a statement regarding her death on her Facebook photography account, "wildflower & whimsy photography." He said that he will help Breanna's clients who submitted payments for sessions that they will not be receiving, stating he "will do what I can to make it right."

His statement can be read below.

"Breanna loved having her camera in her hand. She radiated light and joy, and was thrilled at every opportunity she had to use her art to help people see the beauty she saw in them. My wife was delightfully obsessive with her dedication to her clients, almost always walking through the front door after a shift and immediately working on finding “sneak peeks” to provide immediately, and then staying up far too late to edit the rest. I am so proud of her, and I hope that everyone that was on the opposite end of her camera can see the love she put into every picture.



If anyone has made a deposit for a session that they will no longer receive with Breanna, please send this account a direct message and I will do what I can to make it right.



Much love to you all."



-Sam Edwards, wildflower & whimsy photography via Facebook

Funeral arrangements have been organized for Switzer by the Spurlin Funeral Home of Lancaster.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Lancaster. Visitation services for Switzer have been scheduled for both Monday and Tuesday at the church. Community members can visit Switzer from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and then 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

His burial is scheduled directly after the funeral at the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Read previous reporting by LEX 18 below.