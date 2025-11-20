Fayette County jury awards $5.3 million in dog attack case against real estate company

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County jury has awarded $5.3 million to a woman who was attacked by dogs at a property owned by real estate company EasyKnock, finding the company 99% responsible for the incident, according to court documents.

The documents detailed that Sarah Bogusewski was awarded $320,776.68 in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages against EasyKnock, Inc. and EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC following a civil trial that concluded recently.

The jury found that EasyKnock violated its duty as a landlord to take reasonable steps to prevent the dog attack, determining the company knew or should have known of the dogs' vicious tendencies and had control over the area when the attack occurred, the documents reported.

LEX 18 Investigates 'People are outraged': Lexington dog attack victim gives update Leigh Searcy

"The jury found that EasyKnock acted with gross negligence, showing a reckless disregard for the lives and safety of other persons," according to the verdict form.

The compensatory damages included $250,000 for past pain and suffering, $55,781.68 for past medical bills, $5,000 for future medical bills, $4,995 for lost wages, and $5,000 combined for present and future pain and suffering, the form listed.

Two other defendants in the case, James M. Pelfrey and Elijah D. Stubblefield, were also found negligent as owners of the dogs. However, the jury assigned only 1% of the fault to Pelfrey, the form noted.

The jury determined that Pelfrey and Stubblefield failed to maintain the premises in a safe manner for the surrounding public and failed to exercise ordinary care regarding the dogs.

EasyKnock operates as a real estate investment company that purchases homes and leases them back to the original owners. The company's business model involves buying properties and then renting them to the former homeowners, according to the documents.

LEX 18 Investigates Prosecutors ask for dogs in Lexington attack to be put down Leigh Searcy

LEX 18 Investigates followed the case and reported in February 2023 that the dogs’ owner had been found incompetent to stand trial, and his dogs had been returned to him after multiple reported attacks, Bogusewski learned.

After outcry from Bogusewski and others in the neighborhood, the dogs were ordered to be put down.