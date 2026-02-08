Fayette County Public Schools cancels instruction Monday, calls 2-hour delay Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Because ice and snow still linger on many Lexington roads, Fayette County Public Schools has called a snow day for Monday, Feb. 8, marking it the district's 10th snow day, according to a press release.

The district has also announced that on Tuesday, Feb. 9, students K-12 will return to schools with a two-hour delay. However, preschool sessions are canceled.

The press release writes that even though classes are canceled for Monday, afternoon and evening activities will still proceed as normal.

As of the announcement, Fayette County Public Schools has utilized four Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Days and nine snow days.

Students and staff will be required to attend school on Friday, Mar. 20 as a make-up instruction day.

Visit this link to stay updated about weather related closures and delays: Fayette County Public Schools' Winter Weather Guidelines