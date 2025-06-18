Fayette County Public Schools enlists Lexington residents to review district finances, provide input

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced the launch of a "budget solutions work group" that will consist of Lexington residents reviewing the district's finances, budget timeline, and decision-making process.

According to the district, the group will also be able to provide input regarding the upcoming 2025-26 budget, along with longer-term priorities.

A release from the district read, "This is a unanimous request by the Board of Education, reflecting its commitment to collaborative and transparent governance."

Group meetings are scheduled for June 25, July 15, and July 29. Residents that are interested in serving on the committee can submit a request form here.

"It's important for the budget solutions work group to consist of individuals from various generations, neighborhoods, professions, and economic realities," said FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. "It should include people who experience our community and our schools through vastly different lenses. That will be the priority as the group is assembled."

According to the release, the group will be asked to "ensure its recommendations align with the district's strategic priorities and its commitment to a world-class education."

The release lists the assignments as follows:

Review FCPS revenue resources, expenditure patterns, and other relevant budget components in a data-driven, fact-based environment;

Provide informed feedback in alignment with the district's strategic priorities;

Make recommendations to the board for both short-term budget consideration and long-term fiscal planning; and

Ensure ongoing opportunities for public engagement throughout the process.

Relevant documents, spending and financial reports, expenditures for each department, and information on student trends and demographics will be provided to the group.

The group's formation come as Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball reported that a special examination of Fayette County Public Schools will be conducted after the district announced a pause on the tax increase amid public scrutiny.

"This process is important not just from a financial perspective, but also as a way to deepen our community dialogue," said Liggins. "Fayette County Public Schools has achieved remarkable progress and is a point of pride for our community. But as a district committed to continuous improvement, we welcome every opportunity to engage with our stakeholders. Public education is a shared responsibility and lasting success requires all of us working together."