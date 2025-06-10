FCPS pauses 'any immediate action' regarding tax increase after public pushback

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools has paused "any immediate action" regarding changes to the county's occupational license tax (OLT), the district announced Monday.

According to a press release, Chair Tyler Murphy recommended the pause until a committee of "diverse and representative stakeholders" could convene, communicate the district's process behind the budget, and provide "additional avenues for the community to weigh in and dive into what it takes to operate a district of this size and deliver results with lasting impact."

It is possible, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said, for a working group to form this summer and gather public input for short- and long-term recommendations aimed at providing clarity and recommendations.

The group would build on the budget process, reviewing spending, revenue and other components. It would also provide feedback and a review of the district's plans and fiscal outlook.

The move was supported by all board members, the release said, and the committee is set to return its findings before next year's budget is set to be finalized and submitted in September.

“FCPS takes pride in the progress we have made,” Murphy said. “We welcome every opportunity to engage with our community and expand awareness of how our investments are driving historic gains for students, staff, and families. It is important that as many voices as possible are part of these conversations, and we look forward to using additional avenues to highlight our progress and deepen public understanding of the work behind it. This pause allows those avenues for engagement and public education to expand, ensuring that more stakeholders are informed, included, and heard.”

The announcements comes after Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman released a formal statement regarding the increase as unlawful.

If passed, the increase would cost residents an average of $13 more a month.

Liggins responded to the statement, saying that the district "respectfully but strongly disagree with the conclusions drawn, particularly because the opinion does not reference the relevant statute that governs this matter."

Individuals who attended the May 27 meeting where the motion to increase the tax were frustrated that their voices were not heard through the process, and that there was little communication to the public regarding the district's budget shortfall.