Fayette County school board to request occupational tax increase after budget issues

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education is set to request an occupational license tax for schools (OLTS) increase due to a low budget that will not fulfill the needs of county schools, a resolution reported.

The resolution detailed that the tax involves a percentage hike from 0.5% to 0.75%, of salaries, wages, commissions and other work compensations in the county, which will benefit county schools.

The resolution comes after LEX 18 previously reported that departments across the district faced 20% cuts, as it continued to find ways to cut an additional 16 million.

The district cited rising costs for insurance, utilities, infrastructure, and personnel as reasons for the necessary cuts, alongside static SEEK funding and expired federal sources.

The tax resolution, if certified, would begin in January 2026.

