Fayette County school bus and car crash on Richmond Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a Fayette County school bus and a car crashed Thursday morning in Lexington, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The crash happened on Richmond Road at Fontaine Road, a spokesperson with Fayette County Public Schools said.

Four children and two adults were on the school bus, and one child and one adult were in the car, LFD said.

The child from the car and the bus driver were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to LFD.

A Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the accident involved a school bus and that there were four students and two staff members on board. Minor injuries were reported, and parents were notified.

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