Coaches for the Kids donates over $1M to support Kentucky foster care children and families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than $1 million is going toward helping Kentucky children and families involved in foster care.

Golisano Children's Hospital received a hefty donation to help support kids and families in foster care. Hospital leaders were joined by University of Kentucky Football Coach Will Stein, who encouraged everyone to aim higher.

"This gift will help ensure Kentucky children in foster care have the support and resources and compassionate care they need. As they navigate an incredibly difficult time in their lives," Tim Francis said.

Dr. Scottie Day, vice president of children's health for Golisano Children's at UK, said the need is urgent.

"There's a lot of kids on hold waiting for somebody to help. So the fact that there are 8000 kids in foster care being able to support this program will be, uh, it'll be monumental and having someone like Coach Stein to say one is I care, two, you matter, and three, this is what I'm gonna do," Day said.

Stein said the work is not done.

"We're at 1.35 million. How do we get this to 2 next year to keep this thing rising? It's going to take everybody," Stein said.

"This is an unbelievable hospital, an unbelievable cause, and just, you know, it's all for who? The kids. So we're always going to keep this thing rolling, and I cannot wait to see what we keep doing with coaches for the kids in the future," Stein said.

In the last 20 years, Coaches for the Kids has raised over $9 million for children.

"Coaches for Kids also helped establish the Vice Chair of Strategy and Population Health, a leadership role dedicated to advancing health equity and access to pediatric care throughout the Commonwealth," Francis said.

For those at Golisano Children's, it's about stepping up when there's a need.

"One of the greatest things about being in Kentucky is to see how people see something that bothers them, steps up and does something about it. Coach Stein and the Coaches for Kids Foundation is stepping up to do something that bothers them," Dr. Day said.