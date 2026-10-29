LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 23 Kentucky was pushed to overtime but holds on to beat UCF, 90-76 as Malachi Moreno flirts with a triple-double.

This one had a slow start to it with both teams struggling to shoot from the field. When the first timeout was called UCF was shooting 1-9 while Kentucky had hit just 2-10. The Wildcats were up 7-2.

Various Wildcats would go on their own scoring streaks during the first half. It started with Milan Momcilovic going back door for a lay-up and then stepping out for a three and a 12-5 UK advantage. Next was Mason Williams as the freshman scored 7 in a row with a fast break lay-up, a jumper and a three pointer. The Wildcats were up 19-10.

Finally, Braydon Hawthorne scored 7 of Kentucky's eleven points and the Wildcats lead ballooned to 13 points a couple of times. Then, UCF finished the half on a 13-4 run to cut the Wildcats lead to 39-35 at the half. Eight of the ten Wildcats who played in the first half scored. UK also had 12 assists on 14 made baskets.

The Knights came out early in the 2nd half going on a 6-0 run to cut the UK lead to 43-41 on an Isaiah Malone slam. Kentucky responded with Malachi Moreno scoring on a lay-up and dunk sandwiched around a Williams three. Moreno added another slam to put the Wildcats up 52-45.

UCF kept this one close in the 2nd half though as Moreno flirted with a triple double. He had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists with Kentucky clinging to a 63-61 lead. With 4:04 to play the Knights buried a couple of free throws to tie the game at 63.

The Knights finally grabbed the lead at Dior Johnson scored, was fouled and hit the free throw. UCF was in front 68-65. UK responded with a Moreno slam to cut the deficit to one.

The Wildcats would get the ball back and Momcilovic was fouled. At the line, the 5th year player would hit both free throws to put UK back in frton 69-68 with 1:24 to play.

With :26 to go, Arturo Dean was fouled and hit two free throws to put the Knights in front 70-69. UK would call timeout with :11 remaining. The Wildcats would run an out of bounds play to Hawthorne who was fouled. He would miss both free throws and the Cats were forced to foul.

UCF hit one of two and the Cats got it back with 4.8 on the clock and Alex Wilkins would drive three-quarter court to hit a floating shot at the buzzer sending the game into overtime tied at 71-71.

Momcilovic started the extra frame with a corner three pointer to put the Cats in front 74-71. He then got into the lane to score another easy bucket and the Wildcats were on top by 5.

After a UCF bucket, Williams scored inside the lane to push the lead back to five. The Knights hit again for two and then Wilkins hit his first three of the game for an 81-75 advantage. Wilkins added a couple of free throws and UK was in a comfortable lead 83-75.

Kentucky would hang on to win this one in overtime 90-76. Moreno finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Momcilovic led the way with 19 points while Williams chipped in with 18 points.

UK will officially open the season Tuesday at Rupp Arena against Manhattan streaming on SEC Network+.