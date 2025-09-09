FCPS board member: contingency fund is $10 million less than district reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County School Board met once again Monday evening to discuss the district's working budget for the 2025-26 school year, totaling more than $690 million in the general fund.

This is less than the original tentative budget, which totaled $715 million.

At Monday's meeting, which stretched for more than five hours, board and community members disputed the district's contingency fund, which the district reports is at $26.3 million.

Some, including Board Member Amanda Ferguson, argue the district's contingency fund is only $15.6 million. The discrepancy is due to overspending in the special revenue and food services fund, which the district refuted, saying that number was incorrectly calculated.

Aggressive public comment called for third party audits, instead of the district's own internal investigation of its affairs.

After a nearly two-hour executive session, the board reconvened after the meeting with a motion to "authorize board officers in consultation with the board attorney to negotiate and present terms for a possible investigation to be addressed at meeting to be scheduled by board chair."

The board is set to meet again on September 22. Kentucky law requires that a balanced budget be submitted no later than September 30.