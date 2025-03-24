FCPS employee facing child pornography charges appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County paraeducator appeared for an arraignment on Monday as he faces six counts of possession of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

William Adam Lyle, 42, appeared virtually before a judge to plead not guilty.

An arrest citation revealed Lyle admitted to the possession of child sexual assault images and videos he "acquired online and had saved to a hard drive or device and uploaded to an electronic service based cloud belonging to himself."

Fayette County Public Schools confirmed Lyle is employed by the district, but is currently on administrative leave.

FCPS said on Friday they were not aware of any victims connected to the district.

Lyle previously appeared on the online staff directory for Northern Elementary but has since been removed.

Lyle faces a $30,000 bond.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday, April 3.