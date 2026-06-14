FCPS superintendent accused of using fake legal threat email, according to law firm

The Lexington Herald Leader is reporting that a printed email Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins allegedly slipped under the office doors of a reportedly Kentucky Representative and a FCPS employee last month - claiming to be from a law firm threatening a defamation lawsuit - was false, according to the law firm named in the document.

In an email thread the Lexington Herald Leader obtained, Heather Gatnarek, a lawyer with Kaplan, Johnson Abate and Bird, states that the law firm met with Liggins and determined that "some of the widespread criticism of his leadership amounted to defamation," the Lexington Herald Leader Reports.

Email allegedly used as ‘threat’ by FCPS superintendent was falsified, law firm says

This email, dated May 19, was allegedly printed out by Liggins, who reportedly slipped it under the office doors of Rep. Adrielle Camuel, a FCPS administrative assistant and state representative.

The alleged email obtained by the Lexington Herald Leader states, "Our office has already begun an extensive review and preservation of evidence related to the numerous defamatory statement made concerning you. Although you provided our office with specific names, entities, social media accounts, and other information, our investigation this far has already uncovered additional individuals, groups, posts, communication, and coordinated activity beyond those initially identified."

The Lexington Herald Leader Document obtained by the Lexington Herald Leader, claiming to be from lawyer Heather Gatnarek with Kaplan, Johnson Abate and Bird

However, on Saturday, Kaplan, Johnson Abate and Bird reported to the Lexington Herald Leader that the alleged email was not from the law firm, and that it had never worked with Liggins.

Reportedly, Camuel reported the email to the district on June 5, five days before the FCPS School Board unanimously voted to place Liggins on paid administrative leave, electing Dr. Bill Bradford to step in as interim superintendent immediately.

Liggins has been with the school district since June 2021, when he was appointed after a five-month search on a four-year contract with a base pay salary of $275,000. In January 2025, Liggins was appointed by the board for another four-year contract, extending his tenure through summer 2029.

Covering Kentucky A timeline of Superintendent Demetrus Liggins' time at Fayette County Schools Megan Mannering

Just four months later, in May 2025, the public would learn of a $16 million budget shortfall the school district would be facing in the 2025-2026 school year.

On Saturday, Kentucky educator labor union 120 United-AFT released a public statement regarding the ongoing situation, stating Camuel was a member of the union.

"We are disgusted by how our union sister, colleague, friend, and State Representative, Adrielle Camuel, has been treated by district administration. These things never happen in a vacuum. People knew, and either participated, or looked away. What a shameful, shameful way to earn a check. Board Chair Murphy and Vice Chair Green should resign. Today. Together, our members are strong and refuse to be silenced. The truth always comes to light. KY 120 AFT stands United with Adrielle."



-KY 120 United-AFT, Fayette County

LEX News has contacted Camuel's attorney, Hannah Wilson, Liggins' attorney, C. Ed Massey, and Kaplan, Johnson Abate and Bird for comment or further information.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.