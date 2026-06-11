From appointment to administrative leave: A timeline of Superintendent Liggins' time at FCPS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Fayette County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to place Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins on paid administrative leave while the board reviews concerns about his employment.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Bradford will step in as interim superintendent immediately.

The vote caps a school year filled with controversy and calls for Liggins' resignation, though throughout his time at FCPS, Liggins had some notable achievements.

Timeline of Liggins' employment with FCPS

June 2021: After a 5-month search, the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Liggins as superintendent on a 4-year contract with a base salary of $275,000.

October 2023: Liggins said FCPS was "going in the right direction" after the Kentucky Department of Education released state and federal ratings. It highlighted an all-time high 4-year graduation rate and gains in postsecondary readiness, along with improvements in multiple district benchmarks.

January 2025: A parent-initiated petition was launched urging the school board not to renew Liggins' contract, citing under-resourced schools and concerns over his decision-making and spending. The following month, despite that criticism, the board approved a new 4-year contract for Liggins, extending his tenure through at least summer 2029.

We Follow Through FCPS parent starts petition to oust superintendent Rachel Richardson

May 2025: The public learned of a $16 million budget shortfall in the proposed FCPS budget for the upcoming school year. In response, Liggins assumed direct oversight of FCPS' financial operations that August, and the following month pledged more direct involvement in budget oversight.

Covering Kentucky FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sits down for one-on-one interview Larry Smith

July 2025: Liggins was named 2026 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. Friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate the award in September.

News Dr. Demetrus Liggins named KASA's 2026 Superintendent of the Year Cherish Walters

September 2025: Liggins faced intense questioning from state lawmakers over the budget shortfall during testimony before the General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Education. Rep. Matt Lockett publicly called for the resignations of Board Chair Tyler Murphy and Liggins, claiming they had abandoned the district's core mission of educating children.

Covering Kentucky FCPS superintendent faces criticism from state lawmakers over budget crisis Drew Amman

February 2026: Findings from an independent investigation concluded Liggins failed to adequately oversee district finances and had not kept board members informed of budget concerns. The following month, Liggins was selected as a finalist for superintendent of Hazelwood School District in the St. Louis suburbs, but withdrew his name from consideration and returned to Lexington, arriving at Bluegrass Airport to a celebratory greeting from his supporters.

Covering Kentucky FCPS Superintendent Liggins addresses withdrawal from Missouri job position Larry Smith

April 2026: Liggins announced FCPS would seek a short-term loan to cover expenditures after preliminary findings revealed finances had been misstated for years. He also announced reductions in district-level staffing and shortened work days for certain positions to address budget challenges.

June 2026: Liggins emailed Board Chair Tyler Murphy stating it was time to step away from his role and pursue a separation agreement with FCPS. Later, FCPS announced Liggins was resigning. In a follow-up email, Liggins disputed this, saying he had never officially submitted a resignation and wanted to "correct a significant characterization." After a nearly 3-hour meeting, the board voted unanimously to place Liggins on paid administrative leave, pending review and resolution of matters related to his employment.