FedEx delivery delays frustrate Richmond-area customers ahead of Christmas

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Christmas just a week away, some Richmond-area residents are experiencing significant delivery delays with their FedEx packages, leaving many frustrated as the holiday approaches.

Several people in the Richmond area say their packages have been stuck at FedEx's Georgetown facility for days, causing major inconveniences during the busy holiday season.

It's a challenging time for delivery services, working overtime to get packages delivered to doorsteps and under Christmas trees.

One woman, whose husband is stationed in Kuwait, experienced an eight-day delay on what was supposed to be a next-day delivery.

"My husband is stationed in Kuwait and he thought it would be a good idea to surprise me with a gift. And so he bought it on the eighth of December. And he was like, 'Hey, I bought you something, it'll be here next day. I was like, okay great. Two days went by, nothing. I was like, what did you get me?" said Stephanie Goss.

The package containing flowers and candy was ruined by the time it finally arrived at her doorstep.

LEX 18 spoke with several people, who say their packages were stuck at FedEx's Georgetown facility.

Goss says when she called the Georgetown hub directly, she received an explanation for the delays.

"I finally found a local number to the hub in Georgetown on Facebook and I called them. They said they had a lot of people in the area that had quit so they did not have drivers for our routes," said Goss.

Another woman declined an interview but shared tracking notifications showing her package was delayed for 11 days before she finally had it sent back to the original shipper.

Amberlyn Pearson-Garrett, a Richmond-area photographer, says she was told that the facility's Richmond route drivers quit.

LEX 18' worked to contact the FedEx Georgetown facility by phone, but have not received a response.

FedEx responded to our inquiry with a statement that reads in part: "Contingencies are being enacted to allow for additional drivers to cover the Richmond area and resolve these temporary delays. We encourage customers to visit www.fedex.com for package tracking or customer service assistance."

Many customers remain frustrated by the lack of communication about the delays.

"There was no courtesy call to say, 'Hey, we're running behind.' No, 'Hey, we might not be able to fulfill your order on-time,'" said Goss.

