FEMA individual aid approved for 6 counties impacted by deadly tornadoes

(LEX 18) — Individual FEMA assistance has been approved for six counties impacted by May's deadly tornadoes, Gov. Beshear announced Friday.

In a post to social media, Beshear said that families in Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg, and Union counties are now eligible to apply for assistance.

"Remember, this process takes time and we will add more counties to our request as damage assessments are completed," Beshear said. "Thank you to the president and Sec. Kristi Noem for this support, which is essential to helping families affected rebuild."

19 people died as a result of last weekend's tornadoes in Laurel, Pulaski and Russell Counties. View the full list of victims here.

