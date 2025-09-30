Fired equine lab director files lawsuit against UK, agencies over horse racing lab investigation findings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky professor, who was fired from his position, is suing more than a dozen individuals and organizations, claiming they defamed him through false reports about his work at the school's equine drug testing laboratory.

Dr. Scott Stanley filed the lawsuit in Fayette Circuit Court on Sept. 16, alleging that university officials, auditors and horse racing integrity organizations coordinated to damage his reputation and justify his removal from his position.

Stanley served as director of UK's Equine Analytical Chemistry Laboratory and held the Keeneland Association Chair in Equine Veterinary Science. The lab was one of only six facilities nationwide accredited to conduct drug testing for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's anti-doping program, the lawsuit detailed.

The lawsuit stems from investigations published in September 2024 by both the university and the Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit. Both reports concluded Stanley had falsified test results and misrepresented the lab's testing capabilities.

Covering Kentucky Dr. Stanley denounces UK's decision to fire him over alleged policy violations Erin Rosas

Stanley disputes these findings, claiming the reports contain "false and misleading statements" about his work. In the lawsuit, he alleges the investigations were coordinated efforts to blame him for systemic problems with the horse racing industry's new anti-doping program.

"The many false or misleading conclusions contained in the HIWU Report were widely repeated and re-published in various media publications, significantly harming Dr. Stanley's reputation," the lawsuit states.

The university removed Stanley from his director role and later initiated proceedings to revoke his tenure. Stanley claims this occurred after university administrators met with horse racing officials who threatened to end their relationship with the lab unless issues with Stanley were resolved.

Among the defendants are seven UK internal auditors, three university administrators, and officials from the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority and Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit.

Stanley is seeking damages, injunctive relief to stop further publication of the allegedly false statements, and attorney fees. The lawsuit includes claims for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and conspiracy.