Firefighters rescued in Franklin Co. while working to rescue kayakers from heavy current

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Fire Department provided additional aid to firefighters who were working to rescue kayakers from the water near Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County on Sunday night.

According to officials, the department received a call from the Kentucky Emergency Management regarding a rescue team who got stuck in the water while they were performing a rescue.

Several agencies, which included Swift-Water Technicians, provided aid and within a few hours all search members and kayakers were safe on the ground, the department reported.

"Last night highlighted the importance of mutual aid agreements and our members' dedication to getting certified in this discipline," a post from the department read.

This rescue comes amid the news that one man is missing after he went underwater while tubing with family on Elkhorn Creek on Saturday.