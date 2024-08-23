Former Anderson Co. band director sentenced to 25 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Anderson County High School teacher and band director has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

38-year-old Patrick Howard Brady, who served as band director until May 2023, was sentenced on Thursday.

According to his plea agreement, Brady began communicating with a minor in the summer of 2022, using text messaging, Facetime and the social media app VSCO to engage in a sexual and romantic relationship.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Kentucky, Brady engaged in a sexually explicit relationship with the victim that eventually occurred in person multiple times, including at the high school.

The relationship between Brady and the victim came under investigation in May 2023, when Brady was arrested and his phone was seized. At this time, he had deleted the VSCO app from his phone.

According to the agency, “Brady admitted that, on two or more occasions, he knowingly used a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of transmitting live visual depictions of that conduct.”

Brady must serve 85 percent of his sentence under federal law. Upon release, he will remain under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

Brady was indicted by a grand jury in July 2023.