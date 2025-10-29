Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin divorce case set to resume after appeals dismissed

Kentucky Bevin
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky republican candidate for Governor, Gov. Matt Bevin, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Kentucky Bevin
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — A Jefferson County Family Court divorce case involving former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and his family is set to resume after months of delays caused by appeals that were recently dismissed.

Court documents filed Monday show that "intervening petitioner" Jonah Bevin, the adopted son of the former governor, has requested a hearing be scheduled for Nov. 3. The motion states the case had been "on hold" while both petitioner Glenna Bevin and respondent Matthew Griswold Bevin filed appeals from a court order issued May 16.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals dismissed those appeals on Tuesday clearing the way for the family court proceedings to continue.

Screenshot 2025-03-12 163105.png

Covering Kentucky

Adopted son of former KY Gov. Matt Bevin says Bevin wanted him to 'disappear'

Leigh Searcy

The motion filed by Jonah Bevin's attorneys requests the court schedule an evidentiary hearing on issues identified in the May 16 court order.

The November 3 hearing date represents the next step in proceedings that have been stalled since the spring due to the appellate process, the documents reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18