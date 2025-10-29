Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin divorce case set to resume after appeals dismissed

(LEX 18) — A Jefferson County Family Court divorce case involving former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and his family is set to resume after months of delays caused by appeals that were recently dismissed.

Court documents filed Monday show that "intervening petitioner" Jonah Bevin, the adopted son of the former governor, has requested a hearing be scheduled for Nov. 3. The motion states the case had been "on hold" while both petitioner Glenna Bevin and respondent Matthew Griswold Bevin filed appeals from a court order issued May 16.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals dismissed those appeals on Tuesday clearing the way for the family court proceedings to continue.

The motion filed by Jonah Bevin's attorneys requests the court schedule an evidentiary hearing on issues identified in the May 16 court order.

The November 3 hearing date represents the next step in proceedings that have been stalled since the spring due to the appellate process, the documents reported.