Charges filed after 15 cats found abandoned in Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 15 cats were found abandoned at a home on Peachtree Drive, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control.

Animal Care & Control said officers responded after a property owner reported that a tenant had moved out and left animals behind.

When officers arrived, they found four adult cats and three kittens inside what the agency described as an unsanitary home. Officials said the animals did not have access to water.

According to Animal Care & Control, Sandra Weck was charged with local animal cruelty violations. The agency said Weck also surrendered the remaining cats in her care, bringing the total number of cats taken in from the case to 15.

Animal Care & Control said the cats are expected to be transferred to the Lexington Humane Society, where they will be prepared for adoption.

The agency said cases of animal abandonment can place a significant strain on community resources and animal welfare organizations that care for neglected pets.

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