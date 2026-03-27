Former Robertson Sheriff Terry Gray pleads guilty to DUI, sentenced to 1 year in jail

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray, who was arrested three times and charged with DUI while employed by the department, plead guilty and was sentenced on Thursday.

According to court documents, Gray plead guilty to DUI (third offense), first degree wanton endangerment, and official misconduct. The charges are connected to an October 9, 2025 incident in which Gray was driving erratically and speeding in excess of 110 miles per hour in his official vehicle. The arrest marked his third DUI in two years.

At the time, Gray told police that he had been drinking prior to the arrest. He later resigned from his position following a request from Governor Andy Beshear.

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As part of his plea, Gray's license was revoked for five years; he will additionally serve one year in jail and pay a $1425 fine. His wanton endangerment charge was also diverted for five years.