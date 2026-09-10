Former Trooper Island director pleads not guilty to felony theft of camp funds

ALBANY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Former Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Director Jonathan Biven pleaded not guilty Thursday to a theft charge stemming from allegations that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the youth camp program he once led.

LEX NEWS was in court as Biven arrived for his arraignment. He declined to answer questions about the indictment, including whether he took money from Trooper Island.

Biven, a retired Kentucky State Police trooper, previously served as director of Trooper Island, the agency's summer camp for underprivileged children.

Crime Former Trooper Island director indicted on theft charge involving camp funds WLEX Web Staff

According to court records, Biven is accused of stealing money between January 2019 and September 2024. A Clinton County grand jury indicted him in August on one count of theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

After the hearing, LEX NEWS asked Commonwealth's Attorney Jesse Stockton for more details about the alleged loss. Stockton said the amount involved was less than $100,000 but declined to provide additional information about the case.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.

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He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.