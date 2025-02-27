Former UK student sentenced to prison after racial tirade asks for early release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former UK student, Sophia Rosing, who was sentenced to one year in prison for assault after her racial tirade was caught on camera in 2022, recently asked a judge to release her early, according to a filed document.

The document, titled "Motion for Shock Probation," read that Rosing requested that the court suspend the rest of her sentence and place her on probation.

Under the "argument" section within the document, the filing reads, "While Sophia's offenses while serious, do not pose an ongoing threat to public safety."

The document continues to read that since her arrest Rosing "has dedicated herself to personal growth and accountability. She intends to seek professional counseling, complete alcohol treatment programs, and enroll in racial sensitivity training."

The filing noted that probation would not minimize the crime but that Rosing has already faced "significant public scrutiny reputational harm, and lasting consequences, all of which serve as strong deterrents against re-offending."

Further, the document stated that probation would not minimize the crime and that Rosing requests that she be granted the chance to continue her growth outside of jail.

