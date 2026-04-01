Frankfort 13-year-old leads legislative push to make the rescue animal Kentucky's official state pet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 13-year-old Frankfort seventh grader is leading a push to make the rescue animal Kentucky's official state pet.

Ethan Branscum has been advocating for the change for years, and while time is running out on the legislative session, he is closer than ever to victory this year.

"It all started when I was six-years-old when I was watching the news and saw Ohio had made their state pet a rescue pet," Branscum said.

After multiple bills failed in previous sessions, and a separate bill never got a committee hearing this year, the proposal was tacked on as an amendment to Senate Bill 37.

Sponsored by Sen. Robin Webb, the bill also designates the Treeing Walker Coonhound as Kentucky's official dog breed.

Covering Kentucky SB 37 proposes the Treeing Walker Coonhound as Kentucky's official state dog Karolina Buczek

"A rescue pet is just anything that would end up at a shelter, and I think that this would really help to raise awareness about the animals there and the shelter workers who are working really hard to try to get them adopted," Branscum told LEX 18.

When Branscum is not at the state capital, he is in the community advocating for shelter animals through his organization, Ethan's Rescue Pet Project. He hopes the organization will soon become an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

"We have a youth group to educate kids about civics and animal welfare. We've also started a homeless pet food pantry here in Frankfort, all kinds of things," he said.

Despite the challenges of passing legislation, Branscum remains dedicated to his cause.

"It's politics. You have to be persistent," he said.

To get involved with Ethan's Rescue Pet Project, visit this link to find out more information: Ethan's Rescue Pet Project