Frankfort family in need of donations as young boy continues fight against rare cancer

(LEX 18) — We've been following along as four-year-old Rowan has continued his battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, after he was diagnosed a year ago.

Recently, the large tumor in his stomach was removed, and now the family is celebrating.

"It's great news, we're so glad," Rowan's mother, Charlie Beasley, said.

He's now spending this Halloween out of the hospital. His costume? Rowan is spending this holiday as a doctor.

With the positive news comes exhaustion for Beasley, as Rowan's radiation, immunotherapy and chemotherapy continue. She tells LEX18 she's tried to find the words to describe their situation.

"I feel like I keep looking for a pause button on life so I can catch up but I just can't find it," Beasley said.

Beasley has three other children, two of whom have autism. She says the family have been struggling to get by and keep their home and their vehicles, which are vital to getting the family to appointments.

"I feel shameful asking for help when so many people are struggling so much," she said.

But, she has hope. A family just purchased Rowan's Amazon Wish List and for Thanksgiving, the family is cooking the Beasleys' a full meal. Plus, their little boy is still here.

As we've followed Rowan's story, you may have noticed that our interviews with the family have been virtual due to his immunocomprised status; but, in his mother's words, Rowan's personality has shined through photos and videos.

If you want to support his family and donate to their GoFundMe, click here.