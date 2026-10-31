From burgers to bourbon: Breeders’ Cup fans dig into the food at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —

The horses may be the main attraction at the Breeders’ Cup, but for plenty of fans at Keeneland, the food is also part of the experience.

With a variety of options to choose from, racegoers spent the day sampling everything from classic track fare to Kentucky-inspired treats.

One fan started the day with a bacon cheeseburger and had no regrets about the unconventional breakfast.

“Who doesn’t love a bacon cheeseburger for breakfast?” he said, giving it an 8 out of 10.

Other fans opted for buffalo chicken tenders and fries, chili cheese nachos and hot dogs topped with chili and cheese.

“I got the chili cheese nachos, and I thought they were fantastic,” one racegoer said. “Highly recommend.”

Another fan gave high marks to an Angus beef frank topped with chili and cheese, calling it “phenomenal.”

But it wasn’t all burgers, hot dogs and nachos.

LEX News’ Abby Summers sampled one of the sweeter offerings and found plenty to like.

“I definitely like how sweet it is,” Summers said. “I don’t know if I necessarily got the bourbon yet, but I do like how sweet it is and how it all incorporates together.”

The bourbon flavor also earned approval from a visitor from England, who compared the dessert to bread pudding back home.

“It’s the bourbon that makes this the best,” the visitor said.

From savory favorites to Kentucky-inspired sweets and drinks, food proved to be another part of the Breeders’ Cup experience for fans spending the day at Keeneland.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.