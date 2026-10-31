UmaBluegrass fans blend anime and horse racing at Keeneland meet-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A group of anime fans with a passion for horse racing gathered at Keeneland during the Breeders' Cup, blending Japanese pop culture with one of Kentucky's signature industries.

The meet-up was organized by UmaBluegrass, a Central Kentucky group built around "Umamusume: Pretty Derby," a Japanese anime and video game franchise about racehorses reimagined as characters.

The group plans events and hangouts that connect fans of the series with the world of horse racing. While it brings together Umamusume fans, UmaBluegrass also aims to introduce people to the equine industry that has long been central to the region's history and economy, including through trips to racetracks and other horse-related sites.

"Umamusume: Pretty Derby" is a Japanese multimedia series from Cygames. It features young characters with horse traits — called "umamusume" — who carry the names of legendary Japanese racehorses and train to chase their dreams both on the track and on stage. The series has grown to include games, animation, comics and music.

Cygames has also become a notable supporter of horse racing around the world, sponsoring events including the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup.

The group highlights Kentucky's deep ties to the sport. According to UmaBluegrass, about half of all U.S. thoroughbred racehorses are born in Kentucky, and eight playable Umamusume characters are based on Kentucky-born racehorses. The group also notes that El Condor Pasa, considered the highest-rated Japanese racehorse in history, was born in Kentucky.

UmaBluegrass has more events planned, including a cosplay meet-up at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on Nov. 1.

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