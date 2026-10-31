Gorton, Carter lay out competing visions on housing, cameras and more in Lexington's mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington's mayoral race is coming down to the final days, with early voting open and Election Day just a few days away. Voters in Lexington will see a mayoral race on their ballots between Mayor Linda Gorton and candidate Raquel Carter.

Both candidates said they want to move the city forward, but they have different ideas about how to get there. Gorton said she brings experience, while Carter said she brings a new face and new ideas.

I sat down with both to discuss their priorities, starting with how they would tackle some of the biggest issues facing Lexington.

"My leadership, my vision, the ability to motivate people and bring everyone to the table," Carter said.

"I certainly have the experience and knowledge of how to run a government," Gorton said.

On affordable housing, the candidates pointed to different approaches.

"We have almost helped fund 4,000 units, which is a lot," Gorton said.

"We also need to focus on the zoning and the planning and the permitting process," Carter said.

Flock cameras are also a major campaign issue. Gorton has launched a review while the cameras remain in use.

"They have really helped our police solve hundreds of criminal acts," Gorton said.

Carter said the city shouldn't use the cameras while those concerns are investigated.

"It's irresponsible to continue to use a tool that may be infringing on our rights," Carter said.

On data centers, both candidates oppose hyperscale facilities.

"I'm very supportive of the council's extension of the moratorium until October of 2027," Gorton said.

Winter weather is another test. Gorton faced criticism after last year's storms and said a new plan is in place.

"Instead of just the hills and the bridges, we're going to salt the neighborhoods first," Gorton said.

"We want to be able to execute. We have to act early and we have to go in with the thought that we're gonna clear all of the roads," Carter said.

On homelessness, Gorton wants to act on the task force's new recommendations, while Carter said the city needs long-term solutions.

"In the past, we've continued to do things that are temporary," Carter said.

As Election Day approaches, both candidates said long early voting lines show just how important this race is.

"I think voting is so important to our community, our state, our nation," Gorton said.

"Everywhere I go people are so excited and energized and ready to vote," Carter said.