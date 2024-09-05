Fundraiser held for family of 15-year-old Winchester girl hit and killed by school bus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Clark County community is still in mourning after high school freshman McKenna Letcher was hit and killed by a school bus Tuesday morning.

Police say the accident happened before school near Veterans Memorial Parkway and Ironworks Road.

"When we heard the tragedy that had happened, we just knew that we had to come together to try to give back to this family for a loss that is unimaginable," said Winchester resident Jessica Hopper.

On Wednesday, a fundraiser was held at the Dairy Queen in Winchester, off Bypass Road. The proceeds went to McKenna's family.

"Just seeing everyone that showed up just for this family, I want to cry every time I think about it, just makes me so proud to be from here," said parent Tiffanie Campbell.

Car after car stopped and gave donations. Typically 10% of the proceeds go to the local youth athletics, but the group donated their event Wednesday to McKenna.

"Being a Winchester resident, growing up here, we knew this community has something special and how we always gather around our own," said Hopper.

Funeral services for McKenna will be held on Friday.