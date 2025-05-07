Funeral arrangements for brothers killed in Franklin County house fire announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The funeral arrangements for Rylan and Bently Fields, two teenage brothers killed in a house fire in Frankfort in late April, have been announced.

According to their obituary, 15-year-old Rylan was had a passion for computers, building and riding and repairing dirt bikes. A freshman at Western Hills High School, he "had good grades, lots of friends and was loved by teachers and students alike."

Rylan's 13-year-old brother, Bently, was an eighth grader at Bondurant Middle School where he played multiple sports, but most recently was a member of the school's wrestling team.

Bently enjoyed fishing and had a YouTube channel dedicated to "fishing and survival," something he "was so excited to get it going," his obituary said.

He also enjoyed cooking with his grandmother and playing multiple musical instruments.

Both attended the Midland First Church of God in Salk Lick, Kentucky. A memorial service for both children is scheduled for Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the public is encouraged to consider a donation in Rylan and Bently's honor at preventchildabuse.org.

Their father, 43-year-old Dustin Fields, has been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly fire. According to his arrest citation, Fields allegedly "used accelerants to set fire to his residence knowing that the home was occupied by his two juvenile sons."

On Monday, he entered a not guilty plea and remains in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $2 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Read the full obituary here.

