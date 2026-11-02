Georgetown boosts 911 dispatcher pay by $5 an hour to combat a nationwide staffing shortage

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — When someone calls 911, dispatchers are the first voice they hear, and often the first person helping them through an emergency.

The city of Georgetown is raising dispatchers' pay by $5 an hour, effective immediately. Dispatcher Coordinator Jennifer Jones said a nationwide shortage is making it harder than ever to retain experienced dispatchers.

Today, dispatchers do much more than answer emergency calls, from tracking wanted people and stolen property to coordinating with police, fire and EMS.

"Their job has changed tremendously over the last 20 years, over the last 10 years even," Jones said.

"I mean, that kind of multitasking says all of it in a nutshell," Jones said.

Jones said the new wage could help the center recruit and keep dispatchers, as the 911 center looks to hire five more.

"It's really hard and it's really competitive pay and it is hard to keep up with that, which also adds to the shortage," Jones said.

Dispatchers Makayla Grizzle says the raise means more than a paycheck, it's the community recognizing their hard work.

"Watching what the more seasoned dispatchers do on a day to day basis, it's so obvious that it's well deserved," said Makayla Grizzle.

Grizzle grew up in Georgetown and started dispatching in October. For her, the job is a way to give back.

"Obviously there's that aspect of you helping the community around you. But it's almost like there's their own community within the dispatch building. I think just because it is such a stressful job," Grizzle said.

Both Jones and Grizzle said the work dispatchers do behind the scenes can often go unnoticed.

"I hope that with this raise they see that it's not only me that sees them, that city council and the mayor, and the whole community sees them," Jones said.