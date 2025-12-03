Georgetown Community Hospital dedicates pediatric exam room to honor late Dr. Horace Hambrick

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Community Hospital dedicated a special pediatric exam room to honor the legacy of Dr. Horace Hambrick, a beloved pediatrician who spent nearly four decades caring for children in Scott County before his death in September.

The dedication ceremony fulfilled a hope Dr. Hambrick expressed in an interview just one month before he died from cancer on September 5th. During that July interview, conducted while the state honored him for vaccine advocacy, Dr. Hambrick shared his vision for the future of pediatric care.

"I hope the legacy is, this will be a place we care about kids, that we do so in an inclusive way, that we make kids feel safe here, and I'm hopeful this is an environment where they can grow up to be the best version of themselves," Hambrick said.

Dr. David Hoddy, a colleague, reflected on Hambrick's deep connection to the community during the dedication ceremony.

"One thing about Dr. Hambrick, he loved being a pediatrician and he also loved Scott County. He was involved with the college, the board of health, with his church. There aren't a lot of places in Scott County that don't have his handprints on them, and the hospital is one of those," Hoddy said.

After 39 years in medicine, the dedicated exam room serves as a lasting tribute to Hambrick's compassionate care. The space features flags representing his 19 medical mission trips and artwork celebrating inclusive care for children. Unlike typical clinical spaces, the room feels warm and hopeful.

Tracey Evans, emergency services director at the hospital, emphasized how the room captures Hambrick's spirit.

"One of things that stood out to me was his smile, his smile warmed your heart, so I hope this will do the same when kiddos come through this room," Evans said.

Willow Hambrick, the doctor's wife, attended the dedication with their children. She expressed hope that the room would provide comfort to future young patients.

"I hope it brings calm and solace and I hope they see animals and sunshine and people holding hands and diversity. I hope they feel like there's hope for them because healing will happen in this room," Willow said.

For the Hambrick family, now scattered around the world, the dedication provides both comfort during their grief and a permanent connection to Scott County.

"We are being held by all of the tender mercies this whole community has offered us, but I have to say, it's the most heartwrenching experience we've gone through as a family," Willow said.

Taking in the colorful mural, she added, "It's a beautiful way to honor the legacy of his healing touch here. His spirit will definitely be in this space."