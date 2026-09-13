Georgetown Police Department revives Explorer Program to recruit young officers from the community

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Georgetown Police Department has relaunched its Explorer Program, offering residents ages 14 to 20 a firsthand look at police work and a potential path to a career in law enforcement.

Capt. Lewis Crump said the goal goes beyond simply showing young people what officers do on the job.

"We want to recruit from our community, and we want the young adults that are here to be police here in the community they grew up," Crump said.

The program gives participants hands-on experience across multiple areas of police work.

"We're gonna go through, you know, DUI stops with them. We're gonna touch base on investigations. We got mock crime scenes that we'll do. They're gonna be able to write reports, citations. We're gonna go over courtroom testimony. They're gonna be given a uniform," Crump said.

The Explorer Program was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing made it difficult to bring young people together.

"Now we're in a position where I have the staffing here, and I have the leadership here that I can revamp this program and get it back out," Crump said.

Crump said the program is also a chance to separate fact from fiction when it comes to policing, and potentially inspire the next generation of officers.

"I want those young minds that were here to be a part of this agency one day," Crump said.