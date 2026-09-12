LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Hundreds of dogs of all shapes and sizes took over the Southland Aquatic Center for the Lexington Humane Society's Doggie Paddle fundraiser, giving pups one last chance to hit the water before the pools are drained for the season.

Organizers expected around 400 dogs to participate this year. The day was split into 4 sessions, making sure every dog had a chance to splash around.

Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society said the event has become one of LHS's favorite fundraisers.

"It was originally with Friends of the Dog Park and we're like, 'What's a way to get dogs a chance to swim and utilize one of the pools?'" Hawkins said. "So clearly it had to be after the pools were closed, so we're very thankful to Parks and Rec for partnering with us because this is a great event. One day I would like to see it at every single pool in Lexington."

All of the money raised will go to support the animals at the Lexington Humane Society.

Hundreds of dogs take over Lexington pool for Humane Society fundraiser