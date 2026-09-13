Tyler Smith's family says teen 'was not playing Russian roulette,' presses Lexington police for answers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at a press conference held by the family of Tyler Smith, an 18-year-old Lafayette High School graduate who died on July 4 in Lexington.

Lexington police ruled Smith's death a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the incident in the 3800 block of Blue Bonnet Drive.

Nearly one week after Smith's death, Lexington police arrested 20-year-old Bryce Chestnut and charged him with evidence tampering in connection to Smith's death.

Smith's grandmother, Nee-See Anderson, spoke at the press conference, questioning police procedures and saying the evidence does not support the self-inflicted ruling.

"This was never a platform that I ever thought I would stand on," Anderson said.

"Seventy days today my grandson has been gone 70 days today; I've not gotten one answer," Anderson said.

"You all, police, did not come in and do any gun residue, didn't come in and do any question of anyone — and even as of today I have not heard from our police department," Anderson said.

"My grandson was not playing Russian roulette and we have proof of that, but you know what the sad part about that is I don't know who I could give it to," Anderson said.

Anderson said she wants truth and transparency, adding she believes the shooting was not accidental.

Israel United in Christ stood in solidarity with Smith's family at the press conference.

"We believe that there is much more to the story; right now they are ruling it a suicide, but they're not dealing with the evidence," Matt Israel said.

Smith's uncle, Trevon Petty, said Lexington police are not returning his phone calls or emails from Smith's grandmother.

Lexington police said in a statement that it met with the immediate family to review the investigation.

Chestnut entered a not guilty plea in Fayette County District Court last month. He is scheduled back in court Sept. 21.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

