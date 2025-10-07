Georgetown quadruplets celebrate 1st birthday with four times the joy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown couple is celebrating a major milestone this month as their quadruplet boys turn one year old. Matt and Madison Lawson welcomed Griffin, Marlowe, Lane and Knox last year, and the family has been navigating the joys and challenges of raising four babies at once.

LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz first introduced viewers to the quadruplet babies one year ago when they were in the NICU at UK Children's Hospital. Now the boys are about to celebrate their first birthday.

"It's been crazy! It's been a learning experience, but we got it down to a system now," Matt said.

The parents say each boy has developed his own personality as they grow.

"There's some mischievous ones and there's some laid back ones," Madison said.

Caring for four growing babies means everything comes in multiples, including the grocery bills.

"Every time we buy milk we buy 10 gallons at a time of whole milk. And they drink about a gallon and a quarter a day," Matt said. "Four of everything. Four bottles to go around, four diapers to change. Four highchairs to feed them."

Despite the extra work and sleepless nights, the Lawson's say their four boys are worth every challenge. Madison has a message for others who may be struggling with infertility.

"I just want to say, don't give up, because I have four little blessings now," Madison said.

The grateful parents say their four boys remind them how blessed they are.

"It was worth it. Waking up to them is a blessing," Madison said.

