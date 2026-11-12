Mechanics recommend preparing vehicles for colder winter temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With colder temperatures approaching, mechanics are encouraging drivers to take a few simple steps now to prepare their vehicles for winter and avoid unexpected breakdowns.

Chris O’Callaghan, owner of Stuggart Motors on North Broadway, says routine maintenance can help prevent problems when temperatures begin to drop.

One of the first things drivers should check is tire pressure. Cold weather can cause tire pressure to decrease, potentially affecting a vehicle’s handling and performance.

O'Callaghan also recommends checking coolant levels and making sure the vehicle’s battery is in good condition. Batteries can be especially vulnerable to sudden temperature drops, which can leave drivers unable to start their vehicles.

"When that cold weather snaps and it comes down very fast, that battery had a kind of a comfort level that it was at and it was maybe doing its best at that point in time," said O'Callaghan. "You never noticed, but when it gets down to the cold portions of it and it has to try harder because your engine's harder to pump over, then it's really going to try to start as hard as it can."

Drivers should also inspect their windshield wiper blades before winter weather arrives. Worn blades can make it harder to maintain visibility during rain, snow and other winter conditions.

Another important check is the vehicle’s defroster. Making sure it produces warm air can help clear frost and ice from the windshield and maintain visibility while driving.

O’Callaghan also recommends keeping an emergency kit in the vehicle in case of a breakdown. Items such as an ice scraper and a blanket can help drivers stay prepared while waiting for assistance.

“Always kind of have a kit in your car ... ice scrapers. Is there a blanket in there? Are there different things that if the vehicle does break down ... would you be OK for a small spell until help actually does come?” O’Callaghan said.

There are also important safety precautions to remember when temperatures drop.

Drivers should never start a vehicle inside a closed garage. Exhaust fumes contain carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can cause serious illness or death.

While some drivers may let their vehicles idle for an extended period to warm them up, O’Callaghan says newer vehicles generally do not require lengthy warm-up periods.

He recommends taking care of routine maintenance and preparing an emergency kit before the first major cold snap rather than waiting until problems arise.

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