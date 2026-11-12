James Brown prepares to make history as Lexington's first Black vice mayor in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — James Brown will make history in January 2027 as Lexington's first Black vice mayor, stepping into the role as he finishes his current term as council member at-large.

"I'm kinda excited that the election's over. We can get back to doing the work of representing our constituents and making Lexington a better place," Brown said.

Brown is no stranger to breaking barriers in Lexington's government. He was the first African American elected at-large citywide and countywide, and now becomes the city's first Black vice mayor.

"This election was special... I think a lot of folks know that I was the first African American elected at large, city and countywide," Brown said. "And now I've had the opportunity to continue serving now as the first elected vice mayor of Lexington's merged government."

Brown says many of the city's priorities will remain the same, but he wants Lexington to address smaller data centers and take another look at its Flock camera program.

"I think it's only appropriate now since they've been installed... to really review that technology, see how the license plate readers have been beneficial or have not been beneficial to our community...," Brown said.

Brown says he plans to work with Mayor Linda Gorton during her third term by treating each other with professional courtesy.

"I think as long as we treat each other with professional courtesy, make sure that each point of view is heard and each perspective is heard and considered. And then we can also, you know, there's opportunities for us to agree and move forward, but then there's also opportunities for us to disagree and to move forward," Brown said.

Brown says he and Gorton won't always agree, but he believes that shouldn't stop the city from moving forward.

He takes over as vice mayor in January 2027.

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