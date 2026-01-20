Gilday murder trial may move to Shelby County, no final decision from judge

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jordan Morgan's family returned to court Monday, sitting just feet away from the man prosecutors say shot and killed Morgan during a home invasion at her father's mansion in 2022.

They know when Shannon Gilday's trial will be — now they want to know where it will be.

"They're just anxious to get this rolling and get going," said Mica Nicole, a family friend.

In court, there was no final decision on where the trial will be, but prosecutors and the defense both indicated that moving it to Shelby County — about an hour away — would be agreeable. The defense argued Gilday can't get a fair trial in Madison County because of all the publicity around the case.

The judge is expected to make a final decision by the end of the week.

"They move trials because they want an unbiased jury and to make sure there are no post-conviction issues," Nicole said.

Nicole says Morgan's parents and loved ones have waited four long, grueling years for Gilday to go to trial and say being in the same room with him isn't easy — but they're here for Jordan.

"It's awful — it's the worst thing I have to do. I hate it and I still come and we come every single time," Nicole said. "We have to sit within arms length of the man who has confessed to murdering our friend."

If Gilday is convicted, he could face the death penalty. He'll be back in court March 20 for another hearing as he gets closer to that May trial date