Goats help clean up creek by clearing out invasive plants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new approach to cleaning up a local creek involves partnering with some of our furry four-legged friends. The Goat Project, in its third cycle, uses goats to clear out invasive plants around Vaughn’s Branch Creek on Oxford Circle.

“Anything that is invasive to this area and detrimental to this area, the goats will eat it,” said Paula Singer, project manager for the Goat Project.

Singer found that goats brought both an effective and engaging way to clean up the creek.

“The goats engage the community, and when I was using herbicides and large machinery, nobody cared. But everybody in this community loves the goats, they want to know why we're doing this, they are interested in the stream bank and the native plants that we want to eventually plant.”

The Goat Project earned funding in 2023 from an LFUCG Water Quality Incentive Grant. Since then, the goats have been to Vaughn’s Branch Creek for three cycles of feasting to clear out the invasive plants.

LEX 18 In-Depth Kentucky educators encourage reading to help prevent the 'summer slide' Andrew Lamparski

“It’s what they were meant for,” Singer said. “This is a giant smorgasbord for them, so it’s better than being at the farm and just getting hay.”

The goats act almost as exterminators, starting the process of removing invasive plants to reveal the creek down below.

“The bush honeysuckle and the invasive ground cover prevents sunlight to get to the creek,” Singer said. “In fact, for many years, no one even knew a creek was here.”

In addition to hiding the creek, Singer mentioned that leaves from bush honeysuckle have negative effects on the creek water.

The long-term goal of the project is to create a passive recreational green space for the surrounding community. Singer also hopes that the creek clearing project can become a component of Lexington’s Greenways plan.

Additionally, Singer believes clearing the invasive brush from the creek can positively impact local businesses.

“We’d like to be able to clear out more of the bush honeysuckle so that some of our commercial properties can be seen from Versailles Road, and that should help spur development,” she said.

While trying to increase community support, the Goat Project had a visit from State Senator Reggie Thomas.

The Goat Project

The Goat Project has a team of volunteers known as “Goat Wranglers,” who check on the goats at the site throughout the day. To learn more, you can find The Goat Project – Vaughn’s Branch at Oxford Circle group on Facebook and request to join.