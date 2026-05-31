Gov. Beshear announces President Trump and FEMA approve funding for counties impacted by January winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved funding for 18 communities impacted by the January 2026 winter storm that left 22 individuals deceased.

The storm caused severe ice accumulation over much of the southeastern United States, frigid temperatures, and up to nine inches of snow in some areas of the state.

Covering Kentucky 22 people confirmed dead amid severe winter weather conditions, Beshear reports Web Staff

According to a press release, the public assistance will be available for the following counties: Allen, Barren, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Wayne and Whitley.

Find more information about the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund, which aims to assist Kentuckians in natural disasters, at this link.