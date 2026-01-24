Gov. Beshear announces President Trump approved Kentucky as an emergency-declared state

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced that President Donald Trump approved Kentucky as an emergency-declared state via a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Good news, Kentucky — the President has approved an emergency disaster declaration for this weekend’s winter storm... This will help us protect lives, and I am grateful for this crucial support," Beshear's post writes.

According to Beshear, with Kentucky being an approved emergency-declared state, federal aid is immediately available to the state.

On Friday, both Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton declared a state of emergency due to severe winter storms expected for the weekend.