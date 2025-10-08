Robertson County Sheriff arrested in Mason County for third DUI charge, official misconduct

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray is back in police custody, facing a third charge for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gray was booked into the Mason County Detention Center on Tuesday evening. He faces other charges including reckless driving, first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree official misconduct.

According to previous reporting by LEX 18, Gray has faced charges in the past for driving under the influence in a marked cruiser as well as overturning a tractor while intoxicated.

In October 2024, Gray entered Alford pleas in both cases, and was probated for two years.

The arrest marks his third DUI charge in less than two years.