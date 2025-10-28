Governor Beshear joins 26 states in suing USDA over SNAP benefit suspension

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has joined 26 other states in filing a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, challenging the agency's unprecedented suspension of November SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, argues that USDA's decision to withhold food assistance benefits violates federal law and is "arbitrary and capricious," despite the reported availability of billions in contingency funds specifically appropriated by Congress for the program.

Kentucky's SNAP Program at Risk

The lawsuit details that Kentucky's SNAP program serves around 593,000 residents each month, including around 230,000 children under 18 and about 280,000 families. The Commonwealth issues around $104 million per month in SNAP benefits, with households receiving an average of $368 monthly to meet basic nutritional needs.

"SNAP feeds an average of 593,000 Kentuckians each month," the complaint states, emphasizing the program's critical role in addressing food insecurity across the state.

Federal Funding Available Despite Suspension

The lawsuit reveals that Congress appropriated $6 billion in contingency reserves specifically for SNAP operations, with funds remaining available through September 30, 2026. The lawsuit claims that USDA has access to over $23 billion in Section 32 funds, which the agency recently used a portion to fund the Women, Infants & Children program during the current government shutdown.

Despite these available resources, USDA directed states on Oct. 10 to withhold their November benefit issuance files, effectively suspending benefits nationwide. The agency formalized this suspension on Oct. 24, marking the first time SNAP benefits have been interrupted since the program's inception in 1964, according to the lawsuit.

Economic Impact on Kentucky

More than 4,500 merchants across the state accept SNAP benefits, with around $100 to $110 million in benefits redeemed monthly. This results in an estimated $1.2 billion annually injected into Kentucky's economy, supporting thousands of local businesses and contributing "substantially to food sales, particularly in rural and low-income areas," the lawsuit reads.

States Seek Immediate Relief

The plaintiff states are requesting the court issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to force USDA to resume SNAP benefits immediately. They argue the suspension violates federal law requiring the agency to provide assistance to all eligible households and to use available appropriations before reducing benefits.

"USDA's suspension of SNAP benefits is irreparably harming Plaintiff States—a harm that increases every day SNAP benefits are delayed," the complaint states.

Attorney General Russell Coleman addressed the issue on X, posting that "We don't need a partisan lawsuit. We just need to pass this bipartisan bill."